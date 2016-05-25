Gift of Love: Breanna

Breanna is looking for the Gift of Love

It was an afternoon of fun picking out a stuffed animal at Build-a-Bear for Breanna. At first she was leaning towards a Ninja Turtle, but then she saw Frozen's Olaf and she knew she had found her new stuffed friend!

This 7th grader says her favorite subject in school is history. Breanna says she loves to learn about people and where they came from.

So it's no surprise that she envisions her future going to college and exploring new places.

"I want to travel the world," Breanna said.

Breanna wants to see the United States too and she hopes her first stop is California.

She enjoys swimming, shopping and going out to eat. Breanna also loves sports.

"Swim, play baseball, football," Breanna said.

She hopes to try out for several extra curricular activities next year.

"Basketball, baseball, cheerleading," Breanna said.

Breanna can be very shy, but once she gets to know you she can be very outgoing at times. Breanna wants to find a family that is active and likes to be on the go.

"Going camping, going swimming and stuff," Breanna said.

Breanna enjoys helping out and spending time with her friends. One of Breanna's biggest wishes is to find a forever family soon.

"To have a mom or dad in my life," Breanna said.

Breanna feels she would enjoy being an only child or a younger child to much older siblings.

"I would like to have a family that cares and loves me a lot and takes care of me for a very long time," Breanna said.

A family that can show Breanna the Gift of Love.

