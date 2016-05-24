On a warm summer day, everyone wants something cold and refreshing to drink. This is a delicious, refreshing twist on the usual lemonade, and it couldn't be easier to make! By the way, if you're not a basil fan, use mint in its place!
Refreshing basil-infused lemonade
Ingredients:
1/2 cup of freshly-squeezed lemon juice (from about four medium-sized lemons)
1/2 to 1 cup of sugar or sweetener of choice
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
quart of water
Method:
Place basil leaves in a bowl, and sprinkle about 1/4 of the sugar over them. Use a wooden spoon to gently crush the sugar into the basil, which will help release the oils in the leaves. They don't need to disintegrate, just crush a bit.
Place the basil-sugar mixture, plus the remaining sugar, in a pitcher. (You might want to start with 1/2 cup to see if it's sweet enough for you, and add more a bit at a time until you reach your perfect "sweet spot.")
Add the lemon juice and water, and stir thoroughly, until sugar is dissolved.
Steeping the lemonade in the fridge for a few hours before serving will increase the intensity of the basil flavor in the lemonade.
Recipe is easily doubled!
