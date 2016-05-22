Saturday Scores for Baseball and Softball HS Playoffs - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Saturday Scores for Baseball and Softball HS Playoffs

BASEBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 4A

Region II

  • Pleasant Grove 7, Pittsburg 0 (Pleasant Grove wins series, 2-0)
  • Athens 11, Paris North Lamar 0
  • Paris North Lamar 4, Athens 3 (North Lamar wins series, 2-1)

Region III

  • Waco Robinson 9, Lufkin Hudson 2 (Robinson wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 3A

Region II

  • Farmersville 9, Grand Saline 0 (Farmersville wins series, 2-1)
  • Van Alstyne 11, Edgewood 2 (Van Alstyne wins series, 2-0)

Region III

  • White Oak 9, Rogers 3
  • White Oak 5, Rogers 5 (White Oak wins series, 2-1)
  • Nacogdoches Central Heights 3, East Bernard 2(Central Heights wins series, 2-0)

CLASS 2A

Region III

  • Harleton 9, Simms Bowie 2 (Harleton wins series, 2-0)
  • Lovelady 9, Joaquin 2
  • Lovelady 9, Joaquin 2 (Lovelady wins series, 2-1)

SOFTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 5A

Region II

  • Lufkin 4, North Forney 3 (Lufkin wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 3A

Region II

  • Brock def. Redwater (Brock wins series, 2-0)
  • Hooks 2, Peaster 0
  • Peaster def. Hooks (Peaster wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 2A

Region III

  • Harleton 6, Joaquin 0 (Harleton wins series, 2-0)


 

