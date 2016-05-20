Friday's Weather: A.M. Clouds & fog/mist. Clearing skies this afternoon. Highs warm near 80

T.G.I.F, ETX! We're looking at drier air returning to East Texas today, into the weekend. Look for the sunshine to return with temps back near 80 by later today. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine from start to finish with afternoon highs rising well into the upper 80s. Sunday will start to see a few clouds return but mainly dry, as most of the rain stays to our west. Highs will warm into the mid-80s.

Another unsettled weather week could return to the region next week. Off & on periods of showers and storms will be possible with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. It won't rain every day, all day, everywhere, but do expect scattered showers and storm chances each day next week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.