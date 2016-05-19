Thursday's Weather: Dry to start. Rain likely by midday and beyond. Some locally heavy. Highs in the upper 60s

Happy Thursday, ETX! We're looking at cloudy skies turning into wet weather across the region. Rain will become likely by midday and the afternoon hours. Some of the rainfall could be locally heavy throughout the day. Today has been labeled a First Alert Weather day due to the widespread rainfall expected. Amounts could range in the 1-2 inches with some isolated higher totals possible. Scattered showers will continue through the evening hours tonight.

Drier air does return by Friday, into the weekend. Look for the sunshine to return with temps back into the 80s.

Another unsettled weather week could return to the region heading into next week.

Have a great Thursday!

