ETSN.fm + APEC 2016 recruiting combine preview

It's that time of the year again. This Sunday the Top 100 football athletes in East Texas will be making their way to Tyler for the 4th annual ETSN and APEC recruiting combine.

"The big thing about these test are they can run at every single level of football. All these coaches when they get these numbers they are able to compare it to other athletes at different levels. It gives them an idea of where these athletes stack up to different athletes around the country," said Clay Price, APEC strength coordinator.

"We wanted to give the East Texas kids some exposure to big time recruiting services. The media that will be here like Scout.com and Rivals, they will have representatives here on Sunday covering the event. We just wanted to give them a chance to shine," said Clint Buckley, Managing Editor at East Texas Sports Network.

It probably comes as a surprise to people who know East Texas as a hot bed for recruiting, but this combine is critical in singling out our "beast of the east" to the rest of the nation; who lumps all of Texas together.

"If you took the entire East Texas region and it succeeded from Texas and became it's own state, it would annually be in the top 3 to 5 as far as states producing the most division one signees every year," said Buckley.

After all the test are said and done, ETSN will post each athletes results on their website. Of course there will be some names that coaches will immediately scan for, like John Tyler's Bryson Smith, Henderson's Trestan Ebnar, and Nacogdoches Dragon Josh Thompson. But past years have shown that having a house-hold name in attendance helps the less known, equally talented kids get noticed.

"I think it's awesome for those kids from a smaller school, who are maybe undersized and not getting near as much attention. When they come in here they are getting numbers that can be compared to some of those big time athletes that are getting D1 offers," said Price.

Far from the shape that these athletes will be coming in at, just for fun I wanted to get a taste of what these drills will be like.

Hopefully all of the athletes will do much better then I did.

