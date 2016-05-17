Sports WebXtra: 3 schools with 6 teams in the baseball and softball playoffs

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out which school still have both baseball and softball competing in playoffs.
Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Baseball schedule
CLASS 5A
Region II
Whitehouse vs. Corsicana
- One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Corsicana HS
Hallsville vs. Lufkin
(Best-of-three series)
At Mike Carter Field, Tyler
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
- Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday (May 20)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
CLASS 4A
Region II
Pittsburg vs. Pleasant Grove
(Best-of-three series)
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Pleasant Grove HS
- Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday (May 20), Pittsburg HS
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Athens vs. Paris North Lamar
(Best-of-three series)
- Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Lindale ISD Baseball Complex
- Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Sulphur Springs HS
- Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21), Lindale ISD Baseball Complex, if necessary
Region III
Jasper vs. Carthage
- One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
Lufkin Hudson vs. Robinson
(Best-of-three series)
At Madisonville HS
- Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 20)
- Game 2: follows Game 1
- Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 21), if necessary
CLASS 3A
Region II
Grand Saline vs. Farmersville
(Best-of-three series)
At Copeland Field, Mesquite
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
- Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)
- Game 3: 6 p.m. Saturday (May 21), if necessary
Edgewood vs. Van Alstyne
(Best-of-three series)
At Tillery Field, Mesquite
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)
- Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Region III
White Oak vs. Rogers
(Best-of-three series)
At Richards Field, Waxahachie
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
- Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. East Bernard
(Best-of-three series)
At College Station A&M Consolidated HS
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)
- Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
CLASS 2A
Region III
Simms Bowie vs. Harleton
(Best-of-three series)
At Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
- Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
- Game 2: noon Saturday (May 21)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
West Sabine vs. Beckville
(Best-of-three series)
At Gary HS
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday (May 18)
- Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Union Grove vs. Maud
- One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
Joaquin vs. Lovelady
(Best-of-three series)
- Game 1: 1 p.m. Friday (May 20, Jasper HS
- Game 2: noon Saturday (May 21), Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Softball Schedule
CLASS 5A
Region II
Lufkin vs. North Forney
(Best-of-three series)
- Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Madisonville HS
- Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Van HS
- Game 3: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 21), Van HS, if necessary
CLASS 4A
Region II
Pleasant Grove vs. Celina
- One-game playoff: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Bonham HS
CLASS 3A
Region II
Redwater vs. Brock
(Best-of-three series)
At Plano East HS
- Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20)
- Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Hooks vs. Peaster
(Best-of-three series)
At Grand Saline HS
- Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)
- Game 2: TBD Saturday (May 21)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Region III
Malakoff vs. Woodville
(Best-of-three series)
At Pollok Central HS
- Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
- Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
CLASS 2A
Region III
Beckville vs. Groveton
(Best-of-three series)
At Pollok Central HS
- Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 17)
- Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
- Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Harleton vs. Joaquin
(Best-of-three series)
At Tatum HS
- Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
- Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday (May 20)
- Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21), if necessary