Sports WebXtra: 3 schools with 6 teams in the baseball and softball playoffs

Baseball schedule 

CLASS 5A

Region II

Whitehouse vs. Corsicana
  • One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Corsicana HS
Hallsville vs. Lufkin
(Best-of-three series)
At Mike Carter Field, Tyler
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
  • Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday (May 20)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 4A

Region II

Pittsburg vs. Pleasant Grove
(Best-of-three series)
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Pleasant Grove HS
  • Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday (May 20), Pittsburg HS
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Athens vs. Paris North Lamar
(Best-of-three series)
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Lindale ISD Baseball Complex
  • Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Sulphur Springs HS
  • Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21), Lindale ISD Baseball Complex, if necessary

Region III

Jasper vs. Carthage
  • One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
Lufkin Hudson vs. Robinson
(Best-of-three series)
At Madisonville HS
  • Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 20)
  • Game 2: follows Game 1
  • Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 21), if necessary

CLASS 3A

Region II

Grand Saline vs. Farmersville
(Best-of-three series)
At Copeland Field, Mesquite
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)
  • Game 3: 6 p.m. Saturday (May 21), if necessary
Edgewood vs. Van Alstyne
(Best-of-three series)
At Tillery Field, Mesquite
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)
  • Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Region III

White Oak vs. Rogers
(Best-of-three series)
At Richards Field, Waxahachie
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
  • Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. East Bernard
(Best-of-three series)
At College Station A&M Consolidated HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)
  • Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 2A

Region III

Simms Bowie vs. Harleton
(Best-of-three series)
At Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
  • Game 2: noon Saturday (May 21)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
West Sabine vs. Beckville
(Best-of-three series)
At Gary HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday (May 18)
  • Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Union Grove vs. Maud
  • One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
Joaquin vs. Lovelady
(Best-of-three series)
  • Game 1: 1 p.m. Friday (May 20, Jasper HS
  • Game 2: noon Saturday (May 21), Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Softball Schedule 

CLASS 5A

Region II

Lufkin vs. North Forney
(Best-of-three series)
  • Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Madisonville HS
  • Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Van HS
  • Game 3: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 21), Van HS, if necessary

CLASS 4A

Region II

Pleasant Grove vs. Celina
  • One-game playoff: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Bonham HS

CLASS 3A

Region II

Redwater vs. Brock
(Best-of-three series)
At Plano East HS
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20)
  • Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Hooks vs. Peaster
(Best-of-three series)
At Grand Saline HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)
  • Game 2: TBD Saturday (May 21)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Region III

Malakoff vs. Woodville
(Best-of-three series)
At Pollok Central HS
  • Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
  • Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 2A

Region III

Beckville vs. Groveton
(Best-of-three series)
At Pollok Central HS
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 17)
  • Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Harleton vs. Joaquin
(Best-of-three series)
At Tatum HS
  • Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19)
  • Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday (May 20)
  • Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21), if necessary

