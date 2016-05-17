Sports WebXtra: 3 schools with 6 teams in the baseball and softball playoffs

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out which school still have both baseball and softball competing in playoffs.

Baseball schedule

CLASS 5A

Region II

Whitehouse vs. Corsicana

One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Corsicana HS

Hallsville vs. Lufkin

(Best-of-three series)

At Mike Carter Field, Tyler

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19)

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday (May 20)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 4A

Region II

Pittsburg vs. Pleasant Grove

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Pleasant Grove HS

Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday (May 20), Pittsburg HS

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Athens vs. Paris North Lamar

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Lindale ISD Baseball Complex

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Sulphur Springs HS

Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21), Lindale ISD Baseball Complex, if necessary

Region III

Jasper vs. Carthage

One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Morris Frank Park, Lufkin

Lufkin Hudson vs. Robinson

(Best-of-three series)

At Madisonville HS

Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 20)

Game 2: follows Game 1

Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 21), if necessary

CLASS 3A

Region II

Grand Saline vs. Farmersville

(Best-of-three series)

At Copeland Field, Mesquite

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19)

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)

Game 3: 6 p.m. Saturday (May 21), if necessary

Edgewood vs. Van Alstyne

(Best-of-three series)

At Tillery Field, Mesquite

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Region III

White Oak vs. Rogers

(Best-of-three series)

At Richards Field, Waxahachie

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 19)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. East Bernard

(Best-of-three series)

At College Station A&M Consolidated HS

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 21)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 2A

Region III

Simms Bowie vs. Harleton

(Best-of-three series)

At Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 19)

Game 2: noon Saturday (May 21)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

West Sabine vs. Beckville

(Best-of-three series)

At Gary HS

Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday (May 18)

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 21)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Union Grove vs. Maud

One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant

Joaquin vs. Lovelady

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: 1 p.m. Friday (May 20, Jasper HS

Game 2: noon Saturday (May 21), Morris Frank Park, Lufkin

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Softball Schedule

CLASS 5A

Region II

Lufkin vs. North Forney

(Best-of-three series)

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Madisonville HS

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20), Van HS

Game 3: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 21), Van HS, if necessary

CLASS 4A

Region II

Pleasant Grove vs. Celina

One-game playoff: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19), Bonham HS

CLASS 3A

Region II

Redwater vs. Brock

(Best-of-three series)

At Plano East HS

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 20)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Hooks vs. Peaster

(Best-of-three series)

At Grand Saline HS

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 20)

Game 2: TBD Saturday (May 21)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Region III

Malakoff vs. Woodville

(Best-of-three series)

At Pollok Central HS

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 19)

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 21)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 2A

Region III

Beckville vs. Groveton

(Best-of-three series)

At Pollok Central HS

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 17)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 21)

Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

Harleton vs. Joaquin

(Best-of-three series)

At Tatum HS