TJC baseball heads into the regional tournament with confidence

"I'm glad to get this over with, so now we can focus on Regionals. One game at a time because if we win three we're at the World Series where we want to be," said Weston Smart, Apaches pitcher.

Signing away eight Apaches, the two time defending NJCAA national champs can go into the regional tournament with their mind set on one thing and one thing only.

"Obviously we want to win a national championship, that's our main goal. Right now we're just trying to take it one step at a time, one game at a time. And play as the great team that we know we are," said Chandler Muckleroy, Apaches pitcher.

"I definitely want to go out with a bang. I don't want to have to put everything away and feel like I didn't achieve what I could have achieved," said Ryan Cheatham, Apaches pitcher.

"We don't want to go home, we want to keep winning, and you know obviously keep playing. We got to continue to play relaxed and just play our game," said Jace Campbell, Apaches pitcher and outfielder.

Looking at the numbers, the Apaches have had a successful season, but it's not as impressive as the past two years lacking 40 plus wins. However, if you ask Head Coach Doug Wren he'll tell you the records don't show the things that this team does have more of compared to the teams before them.

"The records don't mean a whole lot. This team has overcome some adversity, they've been battle tested. They're probably more ready for a run then either of the last two teams I've had," said Doug Wren, Apaches head coach. "We're not here to defend anything. Those two trophies are already in the trophy case. No one can take those, so there is nothing to defend. We're chasing after the 2016 national trophy."

"We played in some close ballgames that could have gone are way but didn't. Ultimately we think that is going to help us out in the end, because we feel more battle tested," said Jared Pauley, Apaches outfielder.

"I feel like we've prepared everyday and our preparation is going to give us confidence. Our leadership is going to spring us forward into hopefully another national championship," said Mason Mallard Apaches outfielder and catcher.

With the future of some baseball careers now decided and the past in the past, it's up to the Apaches to take hold of the present if they want to put their dancing shoes on one more time.

