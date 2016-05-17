Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 40% scattered evening storms. Highs in the lower 80s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies. Some spots of sunshine will develop by the afternoon hours, but the potential for scattered storms will return to ETX by the late afternoon and evening hours. Overall a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe weather will exist across ALL of the region. Highs Tuesday will warm into the low to mid-80s.

A front moves through for Wednesday but will stall just to our south. Another disturbance will ride along the at front bringing more periods of showers and storms to the area for the rest of the week.

Right now, the weekend is looking mainly dry!

