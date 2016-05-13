Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity! Highs in the mid 80s

T.G.I.F, ETX! We have a fantastic Friday, weather-wise headed our way! Look for some slightly drier and cooler air into the region today. Lower humidity will make those mid 80s feel a bit cooler and more comfortable! Be sure to get out and enjoy it, before more rain and storm chances return with another unsettled weather pattern this weekend, heading into next week. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s over the next 7 days, with overnight lows in the 60s to near 70.

Have a great weekend!

