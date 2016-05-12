Sports WebXtra: ACC first to go all in for collaborative replay - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: ACC first to go all in for collaborative replay review

ACC official logo ACC official logo

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out how college football has just changed in one conference and why it could lead to other conferences following in it's footsteps. 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly