Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers & storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Happy Thursday, ETX! A cold front moving through East Texas today will be giving us chances for scattered storms as we move into the morning and midday hours! Some of those storms could be strong with some small to medium size hail and gusty winds.

We should get some slightly drier and cooler air into the region by Friday and Saturday, before more rain and storm chances return with another unsettled weather pattern heading into next week.Highs will remain in the 80s over the next 7 days, with overnight lows in the 60s to near 70.

Have a great Thursday!

