Gift of Love: Isaiah's Adoption

You might remember Isaiah when we met him back in September of 2014 while he was getting a guitar lesson. We are happy to report that he now has a new forever family.

Isaiah has blended very well with the extended family and loves hanging out with all of his new cousins, aunts and uncles. Isaiah also enjoyed meeting his newest cousin Lorenzo.

Since his adoption he is doing better than he EVER has in school making A's & B's. Isaiah says he plans to attend Texas A&M University and wants to be a dentist when he grows up. Isaiah is in the 6th grade and just got braces a little over two months ago. He is a typical 12 year old who enjoys video games, talking on the phone with his friends, and doing fun stuff.



Also, Isaiah now has the traveling bug. He took his first flight last summer to Disney World and is looking forward to this summer when he will go to Los Cabos, Mexico! He has also enjoyed trips to Kemah and the Houston Zoo.



Right now Isaiah is an only child but his family is looking to adopt a second child soon. Isaiah is excited to share he has found the Gift of Love!

