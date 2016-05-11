Lovelady Lions

Head Coach: Jon Lowery

District: 12-2A Division I

School colors: Maroon, white

Stadium address: 11839 Tx State Hwy 19 South, Lovelady, TX 75851

Players to watch: (state from last year)

WR Hunter Murray

WR Petey Little (8 TDs)

QB Lee Holsey (1,951 passing, 27 TDs, 347 rushing)

OL/LB Blake Johnson

DB Ethan Campbell

DL Brett Huester

OL DeMario Mattingly

LB Mason Phillips

RB Timothy Johnson

Jon Lowery steps in as the first-year head coach at Lovelady. The coaching change won't be much of a change at all, as Lowery has coached in Lovelady's district 10 years and coached alongside the former head coach. The Lions biggest hole to fill is losing former key contributor, running back Emanual Williams, due to graduation. Returning starters Little and Holsey will be able keep the offense rolling with their experience. Lovelady will have to put more emphasis in their secondary as only one veteran, Campbell, will be returning.

Returning starters: 6 offense/ 5 defense

2015 record: 14-1 2A DI state semifinalist/ 5-0 district

Schedule:

8/13 Scrimmage vs Trinity- 9 a.m.

8/18 Scrimmage @ Normangee- 6 p.m.

9/2 vs Anderson-Shiro- 7:30 p.m.

9/9 vs Joaquin- 7:30 p.m.

9/16 @ Leon- 7:30 p.m.

9/23 @ Timpson- 7:30 p.m.

10/7* vs West Sabine- 7:00 p.m.

10/14* @ Deweyville- 7:00 p.m.

10/21* vs Centerville- 7:00 p.m.

10/28* @ West Hardin- 7:00 p.m.

11/4* vs Groveton- 7:00 p.m.

*denotes district game