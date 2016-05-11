Groveton Indians

Head coach: Brandon Craus
District: 12-2A Division I
School colors: Red, white
Stadium address: 201 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75845
Players to watch: (stats from last year)
QB Hayden Terry (896 passing, 11 TDs; 247 rushing, 5 TDs)
WR/DB Saul Chavez (1,262 receiving, 15 TDs)
RB/DL Ethan Cathey (647 rushing, 283 receiving, 14 TDs; 79 tackles, 8 sacks, 23 TFL)
Groveton returns a core group of offensive playmakers with quarterback Terry.
Returning starters: 6 offense/ 6 defense
2016 record: 9-2 DI bi-district finalist/ 5-0 district
Schedule:
8/26 vs New Waverly- 7:30 p.m.
9/2 @ Grapeland- 7:30 p.m.
9/9 @ San Augustine- 7:30 p.m.
9/16 vs Bufallo- 7:30 p.m.
9/23 vs Normangee- 7:30 p.m.
10/7* @ Deweyville- 7:00 p.m.
10/14* vs West Hardin- 7:30 p.m.
10/21* @ West Sabine- 7:00 p.m.
10/28* vs Centerville- 7:00 p.m.
11/4* @ Lovelady- 7:00 p.m.
*denotes district game