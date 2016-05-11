Groveton Indians

Head coach: Brandon Craus

District: 12-2A Division I

School colors: Red, white

Stadium address: 201 N. Main, Groveton, TX 75845

Players to watch: (stats from last year)

QB Hayden Terry (896 passing, 11 TDs; 247 rushing, 5 TDs)

WR/DB Saul Chavez (1,262 receiving, 15 TDs)

RB/DL Ethan Cathey (647 rushing, 283 receiving, 14 TDs; 79 tackles, 8 sacks, 23 TFL)

Groveton returns a core group of offensive playmakers with quarterback Terry.

Returning starters: 6 offense/ 6 defense

2016 record: 9-2 DI bi-district finalist/ 5-0 district

Schedule:

8/26 vs New Waverly- 7:30 p.m.

9/2 @ Grapeland- 7:30 p.m.

9/9 @ San Augustine- 7:30 p.m.

9/16 vs Bufallo- 7:30 p.m.

9/23 vs Normangee- 7:30 p.m.

10/7* @ Deweyville- 7:00 p.m.

10/14* vs West Hardin- 7:30 p.m.

10/21* @ West Sabine- 7:00 p.m.

10/28* vs Centerville- 7:00 p.m.

11/4* @ Lovelady- 7:00 p.m.

*denotes district game