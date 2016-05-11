Newton Eagles

Head Coach: W.T. Johnston

District: 10-3A Division II

School colors: Purple, white

Stadium address: 2812 US Highway 190 E, Newton, TX 75966

2016 Record: 13-1 DII regional semifinalist/5-0 district

Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 7 on defense

Players to watch:

LB Corbin Foster (207 tackles, 5 INTs, 5 FR)

DL Evander Williams (75 tackles, 5 sacks)

DL Bryson Thomas (84 tackles, 12 sacks, 20 TFL)

RB Darwin Barlow (1,356 rushing)

Notes: Newton will once again have a stout defense with tackle leader LB Foster covering sideline-to-sideline and the two major up front threats in DL Williams and DL Thomas anchoring the line of scrimmage. RB Barlow will give them a dual threat back on the opposite side of the ball allowing them to keep opposing defenses honest.

Schedule:

*denotes district game