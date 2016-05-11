Newton Eagles

Head Coach: W.T. Johnston
District: 10-3A Division II
School colors: Purple, white
Stadium address: 2812 US Highway 190 E, Newton, TX 75966
2016 Record: 13-1 DII regional semifinalist/5-0 district
Returning Starters: 5 on offense, 7 on defense
Players to watch:
Notes: Newton will once again have a stout defense with tackle leader LB Foster covering sideline-to-sideline and the two major up front threats in DL Williams and DL Thomas anchoring the line of scrimmage. RB Barlow will give them a dual threat back on the opposite side of the ball allowing them to keep opposing defenses honest.
Schedule:
*denotes district game