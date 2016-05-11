Hemphill Hornets

Head Coach: Gary Vanya

District: 10-3A Division II

School colors: Dark green, white

Stadium address: 1000 Milam St., Hemphill, TX 75948

2016 Record: 0-10/0-5 district

Returning Starters: 3 on offense, 3 on defense

Players to watch:

OL Reese McGraw

RB Breandre Blake (720 rushing)

DB Trey Ellison (5 INTs)

DL Azavion Simmons

Notes: After coming off another disappointing season for the Hornets the team will look to the services of a few key players to help get some marks in the win column.

Schedule:

9/1 San Augustine @ San Augustine 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Shelbyville @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/15 West Sabine @West Sabine 7:30 p.m.

9/22 Beckville @ Home 7:30 p.m.

9/29 Evadale @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/13 *Corrigan Camden @ Away 7:30 p.m.

10/20 *Frankston @ Home 7:30 p.m.

10/27 *Garrison @ Garrison 7:30 p.m.

11/3 *Newton @ Newton 7:30 p.m.

11/10 *Crockett @ Home 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game