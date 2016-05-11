Hemphill Hornets

Head Coach: Gary Vanya
District: 10-3A Division II
School colors: Dark green, white
Stadium address: 1000 Milam St., Hemphill, TX 75948
2016 Record: 0-10/0-5 district
Returning Starters: 3 on offense, 3 on defense
Players to watch:
Notes: After coming off another disappointing season for the Hornets the team will look to the services of a few key players to help get some marks in the win column.
Schedule:
9/1 San Augustine @ San Augustine 7:30 p.m.
9/8 Shelbyville @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/15 West Sabine @West Sabine 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Beckville @ Home 7:30 p.m.
9/29 Evadale @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/13 *Corrigan Camden @ Away 7:30 p.m.
10/20 *Frankston @ Home 7:30 p.m.
10/27 *Garrison @ Garrison 7:30 p.m.
11/3 *Newton @ Newton 7:30 p.m.
11/10 *Crockett @ Home 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game