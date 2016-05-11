Head Coach: Heath Ragle

District: 9-3A Division I

School Colors: Purple, Gold

Stadium address: 318 FM Rd. 316 South, Eustace, TX 75124



Returning players: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

2016 record: 4-6/1-6 district

Players to Watch:

ATH Clifton Johnson (1,181 Total Yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs)

QB Alejandro Sanchez (693 Rushing, 13 TDs, 407 passing)

WR/DB Corey Strawn (6 INT's)



Notes: Few teams in the district have a one-two defensive punch like ATH Johnson and QB Sanchez. Playmaking extends to the secondary, where WR/DB Strawn will team with Johnson.





Eustace Bulldogs 2017 Varsity Schedule



August 18 - Quinlan - Away - Scrimmage

August 24 - Kerens - Away - Scrimmage

September 1 - Scurry Rosser - Home - 7:30 p.m.

September 8 - Quitman - Away - 7:30 p.m.

September 15 - Palmer - Away - 7:30 p.m.

September 29 - Groesbeck - Away - 7:30 p.m.

October 6 - Teague - Home - 7:30 p.m.

October 13 - Malakoff - Home - 7:30 p.m.

October 20 - Elkhart - Away - 7:30 p.m.

October 27 - Westwood - Home - 7:30 p.m. Homecoming

November 3 - Whitney - Away - 7:30 p.m.

November 10 - West - Home - 7:30 p.m. Senior Night



