Head Coach: Antwain Jefferson
District: 8-3A Division I
School Colors: Maroon, White
Stadium Address: 1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson, TX 75657
2016 schedule: 9-3 DI area finalist/5-0 district
Players to watch: WR T.Q. Jackson (1,099 receiving, 14 TDs), DB Dee Mitchell (97 tackles, 6 INTs, 3 PBU), LB Jordan Randle (166 tackles, 10 TFL), and DL Taylor Smith (154 tackles, 20 TFL, 7 sacks, 5 FF)
Jefferson Bulldogs 2016 varsity schedule
- 9/1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Waskom, playing at Waskom High School
- 9/8, 7:30 p.m. vs. Pewitt, playing at Jefferson High School
- 9/15, 7:30 p.m. vs. Elysian Fields, playing at Elysian Fields High School
- 9/22, 7:30 p.m. vs. Frankston, playing at Jefferson High School
- 9/29, 7:30 p.m. vs. Clarksville, playing at Clarksville High School
- 10/13,7:30 p.m. vs. New Boston, playing at Jefferson High School
- 10/20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Hughes Springs, playing at Hughes Springs High School
- 10/27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Sabine, playing at Jefferson High School
- 11/3, 7:30 p.m. vs. White Oak, playing at White Oak High School
- 11/10, 7:30 p.m. vs. Redwater, playing at Jefferson High School