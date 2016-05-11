Mount Vernon Tigers

Head Coach: Michael Alexander

District: 7-3A Division I

School colors: Purple, white

Mascot: Tiger

Stadium address: 501 Hwy 37 South, Mt. Vernon, TX 75457

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

2016 record: 5-5 DI bi-district finalist

Players to watch (stats from 2016): RB Kevin Evans (900 rushing, 600 receiving) and RB/DB Kason Pletcher (700 rushing, 200 receiving; 84 tackles, 9 PBU, 3 INTs)

Summary: Evans is a threat on the field, and Pletcher has potential no matter what side of the ball he's on.

Schedule: