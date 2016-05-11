Mount Vernon Tigers

Head Coach: Michael Alexander
District: 7-3A Division I
School colors: Purple, white
Mascot: Tiger
Stadium address: 501 Hwy 37 South, Mt. Vernon, TX 75457
Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense
2016 record: 5-5 DI bi-district finalist
Players to watch (stats from 2016): RB Kevin Evans (900 rushing, 600 receiving) and RB/DB Kason Pletcher (700 rushing, 200 receiving; 84 tackles, 9 PBU, 3 INTs)
Summary: Evans is a threat on the field, and Pletcher has potential no matter what side of the ball he's on.
Schedule:
- 9/1, 7:30 p.m. vs. Caddo Mills, playing at Mt. Vernon High School
- 9/8, 7:30 p.m. vs. Brook Hill, playing at Brook Hill High School
- 9/15, 7:30 p.m. vs. Hooks, playing at Mr. Vernon High School
- 9/22, 7:30 p.m. vs. Ore City, playing at Ore City High School
- 9/29, 7:30 p.m. vs. Grand Saline, playing at Grand Saline High School
- 10/6, 7:30 p.m. vs. Commerce, playing at Mt. Vernon High School
- 10/13, 7:30 p.m. vs. Winnsboro, playing at Winnsboro High School
- 10/20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mineola, playing at Mt. Vernon High School
- 10/27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Quitman, playing at Quitman High School
- 11/3, 7:30 p.m. vs. Farmersville, playing at Mt. Vernon High School