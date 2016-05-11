Jasper Bulldogs

Head Coach: Darrell Barbay
District: 8-4A Division II
School Colors: Red and gray
Mascot: Bulldogs
Stadium Address: 128 Park Street, Jasper, TX 75951
Returning starters: 7 on offense, 6 on defense
2016 record: 10-3 DII regional semifinalist, 4-0 district
Players to watch:
- RB Jerkarion Simmons (1,100 rushing, 9 TDS)
- DB Reece Durand (88 tackles)
- OL Ryan Jones
- TE Lawrence Smith
- LB Kolt Thomas
- LB Will Bluitt
- DB/WR Camryn Adams
- WR/DB Charlie Burnett
- RB/ DL Jarvis Wilson
- RB/ DB Luktorious Collins
Notes: Back for his sixth year, Coach Barbay is expecting his Bulldogs to contend for district title and make another long playoff run. He has RB Simmons and DB Durand as the top returning players on each side of the ball. Barbay calls LB Bluitt the "motor" guy who is always around the ball. WR Burnett has a chance to be special and RB Collins is "electric".
Schedule:
- 9/1, 7:30 p.m. - vs LCM at LCM
- 9/15, 7:30 p.m. - vs Shadow Creek at Jasper
- 9/22, 7:30 p.m. - vs Rudder at Rudder
- 9/29, 7:30 p.m. - vs Bridge City at Jasper
- 10/6, 7:30 p.m. - vs Hardin Jefferson at Hardin Jefferson
- 10/13, 7:30 p.m. - vs Rusk at Jasper *** (Homecoming)
- 10/20, 7:30 p.m. - OPEN
- 10/27, 7:30 p.m. - vs Tatum at Tatum ***
- 11/3, 7:30 p.m. - vs Huntington at Jasper *** (Senior Night)
- 11/10, 7:30 p.m. - vs Diboll at Diboll ***