Jasper Bulldogs

Head Coach: Darrell Barbay

District: 8-4A Division II

School Colors: Red and gray

Mascot: Bulldogs

Stadium Address: 128 Park Street, Jasper, TX 75951

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 6 on defense

2016 record: 10-3 DII regional semifinalist, 4-0 district

Players to watch:

RB Jerkarion Simmons (1,100 rushing, 9 TDS)

DB Reece Durand (88 tackles)

OL Ryan Jones

TE Lawrence Smith

LB Kolt Thomas

LB Will Bluitt

DB/WR Camryn Adams

WR/DB Charlie Burnett

RB/ DL Jarvis Wilson

RB/ DB Luktorious Collins

Notes: Back for his sixth year, Coach Barbay is expecting his Bulldogs to contend for district title and make another long playoff run. He has RB Simmons and DB Durand as the top returning players on each side of the ball. Barbay calls LB Bluitt the "motor" guy who is always around the ball. WR Burnett has a chance to be special and RB Collins is "electric".

Schedule: