Tuesday's Weather: A mix of clouds & sunshine. Breezy & muggy. Isolated late day storm possible. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90

Happy Tuesday, ETX! We're tracking an unsettled weather pattern ahead for us this week. Several disturbances will rotate through the region today thru Thursday giving us a few late day and evening thunderstorms possible. Better chances for organized storms as we move into Thursday as a weak front moves into East Texas! Some of those storms could be strong to severe as well.

We should get some slightly drier and cooler air into the region by Friday and Saturday, before more rain and storm chances return with another unsettled weather pattern heading into next week.Highs will remain in the 80s over the next 7 days, with overnight lows in the 60s to near 70.

Have a great Tuesday!

