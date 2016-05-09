East Texas baseball playoff pairings for Bi-District - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas baseball playoff pairings for Bi-District

CLASS 5A

Whitehouse vs. Dennis

  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 12), Ennis HS
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13), Whitehouse HS
  • Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 14), Ennis HS, if necessary
Hallsville vs. Mansfield Summit
At Sunnyvale HS
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 2: noon Saturday (May 14)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Lufkin vs. Waxahachie
At Mike Carter Field, Tyler
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: noon Saturday (May 14), if necessary

CLASS 4A

Pittsburg vs. Canton

At Mike Carter Field
  • Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: 3 p.m. Saturday (May 14), if necessary
Pleasant Grove vs. Wills Point
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13), Pleasant Grove HS
  • Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 14), Wills Point HS
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Athens vs. Paris
At Tillery Field, Mesquite
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 14)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Jasper vs. China Spring
At Tomball Memorial HS
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday (May 14)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Carthage vs. Groesbeck
At Copeland Field, Mesquite
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 14)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Lufkin Hudson vs. Madisonville
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 12), Hudson HS
  • Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday (May 13), Madisonville HS
  • Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 14), TBD, if necessary
Rusk vs. Robinson
At Madisonville HS
  • Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 3A

Hughes Springs vs. Farmersville
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 12), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13), Copeland Field, Mesquite
  • Game 3: 7 p.m. Saturday (May 14), Sulphur Springs HS, if necessary
Hooks vs. Grand Saline
At Longview HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: 3 p.m. Saturday (May 14), if necessary
Edgewood vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill
At Driller Park, Kilgore
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
New Diana vs. Troy
At Plano East HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: noon Saturday (May 14)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Jefferson vs. West
At Lindale ISD Baseball Complex
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 4 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Elkhart vs. Danbury
At Adam Dunn Field, New Caney
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (May 14)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
White Oak vs. Cameron Yoe
At Duncanville HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (May 14)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. Boling
At Spring HS
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday (May 14)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 2A

Carlisle vs. Simms Bowie
At Harmony HS
  • Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: follows Game 2, if necessary
Harleton vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
At Mineola HS
  • Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 2: follows Game 1
  • Game 3: noon Saturday (May 14), if necessary
West Sabine vs. Centerville
At Huntington HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: 4 p.m. Saturday (May 14), if necessary
Beckville vs. Groveton
  • One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday (May 11), Jacksonville HS
Union Grove vs. Avery
  • One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13), Northeast Texas CC, Mount Pleasant
Hawkins vs. Maud
  • One-game playoff: 6 p.m. Thursday (May 12), Hughes Springs HS
Douglass vs. Joaquin
At Gary HS
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: 11:30 a.m. Saturday (May 14), if necessary
Colmesneil vs. Lovelady
At Morris Frank Park, Lufkin
  • Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday (May 12)
  • Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday (May 13)
  • Game 3: 7 p.m. Saturday (May 14), if necessary



 

