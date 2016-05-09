Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scat'd severe storms this afternoon. Highs near 80.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're tracking mostly cloudy skies for your Monday. Clouds to start, with some midday breaks. Highs will warm near 80. A dry line will approach us from the west this afternoon, sparking off the some scattered strong to severe storms. Not everyone will see these, but where they do form and move could be quite severe with large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of ETX under an ENHANCED RISK (level 3 of 5) for severe weather today. Again, the main time frame for these scattered severe storms will be between 1pm and 9pm this afternoon and evening. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Depend on the First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated on the threat throughout the day. Make sure your severe weather plan is in place and ready to go in the event severe weather visits your neighborhood.

Tonight, the storms will quickly come to an end across the area before midnight, otherwise clearing skies but staying warm and muggy. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday, a front will still be stalled across the area. Look for warm and mostly sunny conditions, giving way to a few pop up storms possible. Rain chances will be fairly low, but with the humidity and very warm temps, we still could see a few develop. Highs may actually reach 90 for the first time this year.

Another disturbance brings us a chance for more storms late Wednesday night into Thursday. We will have to watch for the severity of these stoms as we get closer to mid week. The weekend right now looks mainly dry and cool, but we will update as we get closer.

Have a great day!