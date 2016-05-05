Sports WebXtra: Jaylon Smith will not start on the injured reser - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Jaylon Smith will not start on the injured reserve

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out more about why 2nd-round pick Jaylon Smith will not start the season on the injured reserve despite his serious knee injury sustained in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly