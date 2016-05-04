Wednesday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Low humidity. Highs in the 70s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! We're looking at mostly sunny skies across the area today. Look for low humidity. Wednesday through Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine! Morning lows will start off cool in the upper 40s to 50s and afternoon highs will be a tad below normal with highs in the 70s and low humidity for the afternoons.
Humidity levels along with a few clouds return by next Sunday, with our next rain chances arriving around next Sunday night into Monday of next week.
Have a great Wednesday!
Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>