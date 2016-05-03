Lindale baseball looks to add to successful season

After Lindale was struck by a tornado, the high school baseball team is hoping to put their town on the map for a more uplifting reason by moving past the Bi-District round of playoffs for the first time in 8 years.

"We're just telling each other that, you know, this needs to be the year. This is our last year and we have a great ball team. Not being since 2008, puts a little chip on our shoulder, but we want to get something done and try to make this city proud," said Bryce Deupree, senior left fielder.

"Knowing this is our last time together, it's crunch time. We want to get together and play our best. Make a long run in the playoffs," said Kam Neely, senior catcher.

A long run is not out of the question. The Eagles hung around with the best in their league, even handing Lufkin one of only two losses in district play. A result of first year head coach Rich Sanguinetti setting the bar high at the beginning of the year.

"I said if you guys want to go 6-6, then let me know and we will turn in down and cruise through the season. The competitiveness in them they didn't want that they wanted more, and I told them if we can play our game and trust in the process then we can do something special," said Rich Sanguinetti, first year head coach.

Finding a way to stay focused without taking out the joy of playing the game, the Eagles will take the field in the postseason believing they beat any team in the state.

"I think we have a really ball team, and it's senior year we need to make something happen. We can beat anybody, we just need to play the way we know how to play," said Deupree.

"Our defense has been solid this whole season. I think as long as we scratch a few runs we can beat any team," said Laettner Greenhill, senior pitcher.

"To get it passed the first round that would be great, but in my mind mindset we're going to state," said Neely.

"I think our kids kinda saw how our football players competed with Lufkin, Corsicana, Ennis and John Tyler. I think that carried over to baseball and these kids I mean they haven't backed down from anybody," said Coach Sanguinetti.

