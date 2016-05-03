Sports WebXtra: The big time leads to big deals - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: The big time leads to big deals

Check out this Sports Webxtra to find out the latest on Bryce Harper's new exstension with Under Armor. It's rumored to be the biggest endorsement deal signed by an MLB ever. 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly