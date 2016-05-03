Sports WebXtra: Houston Texans multi-talented draft pick - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Houston Texans multi-talented draft pick

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out what other talents the Houston Texans 4th round draft pick Tyler Ervin has, besides being a great running back addition to replace Arian Foster. 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly