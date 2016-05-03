Tuesday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Low humidity! Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at plenty of sunshine across the area today. Look for low humidity. Morning temps will slowly warm into the lower 70s with full sunshine. Tonight, we could see a few passing clouds move through, otherwise mainly dry. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s. Wednesday through Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine! Morning lows will start off cool in the upper 40s to 50s and afternoon highs will be a tad below normal with highs in the 70s and low humidity for the afternoons.

Humidity levels along with a few clouds return by next Sunday, with our next rain chances arriving around next Sunday night into Monday of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

