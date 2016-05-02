Two arrested on drug charges in Longview

Officers arrested two men during a drug bust Friday in Longview. (Source: Longview Police Department)

Two people were arrested Friday in Longview during a drug bust.

Danquail Dequann Carter, 24, of Longview, and Jarvis Williams, 24, of Longview, were arrested on drug charges and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

They were arrested when members of the Gregg County CODE Unit and the Longview Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at a house in the 1200 block of Jewel Drive. During the search, officers found cocaine, marijuana and hydrocodone.

Carter is charged with possession of a controlled substance one gram or more, possession of a controlled substance three grams or more and possession of marijuana. Carter also has an unrelated warrant out of Gregg County for assault family violence.

Williams is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

