Copy-NWS confirms tornado hit Alto area

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service was able to confirm that the storm damage from Friday night was from that of a tornado.
Cynthia Palmer said wind speeds averaged at least 105 miles per hour, but she has evidence they may have reached up to 115 miles per hour. She said the tornado was "at least" an EF 1 but will make an official determination after she finishes her paperwork.
This tornado makes it the fifth covered by the Shreveport office this weekend.
Officials in Cherokee County have declared a state of disaster in the wake of the violent storms that tore through Deep East Texas on April 29.
According to the declaration issued on the same day, the state of disaster will continue for a period of no more than seven days. The declaration stated that Cherokee County “suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property” as a result of flooding and high winds.
The declaration also stated that the county’s Emergency Management Plan has been implemented.
There was major damage west of Alto in the Cold Springs community. One man was injured in Alto when a power line fell on his vehicle.
The section of State Highway 21 through the Davey Crockett National Forest was impassable for a short time, and a barn off County Road 2438 was destroyed. In addition, the storm caused power outages in the Pineywoods area.
