Foster Care & Adoption Information Meetings

Thursday, May 26th, 6:00 PM

Clarksville Chamber of Commerce

101 N. Locust St.

Clarksville, TX 75426

Contact: Kimberly Story (903) 737-0282 or (903) 495-5974

Brittney Rountree, (903) 655-6211

Answers questions for the community on how to become foster and adoptive families.

Tonya Fuller, (903) 683-3847

Works with Faith Based Organizations, answers questions for the community on how to become foster and adoptive families.