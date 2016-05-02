Foster Care & Adoption Information Meetings - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Foster Care & Adoption Information Meetings

Press Release: Texas Adoption Resource Exchange

Location

Information Meeting

Tyler

Smith County

Monday, May 2nd, 5:30 PM

DFPS Office
3303 Mineola Highway
Tyler, TX 75702

Contact: Tonya Fuller (903) 216-5878

Canton

Van Zandt County

Saturday, May 14th, 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Spring Into Fostering Brunch
*RSVP is required to attend*

Crossroads Church
1930 S. Trade Days Blvd.
Canton, TX 75103

To RSVP Contact: Cassandra Duncan (903) 432-1221

Mount Vernon

Franklin County

Thursday, May 19th, 6:00 PM

Community Office Building
208 Taylor Street
Mount Vernon, TX

Contact: Kimberly Story (903) 737-0282 or (903) 495-5974

Paris

Lamar County

Monday, May 23rd, 5:30 PM

Health and Human Services Building
1460 19th NW
Paris, TX 75460

Contact: Kimberly Story (903) 737-0282 or (903) 495-5974

Clarksville

Red River County

Thursday, May 26th, 6:00 PM

Clarksville Chamber of Commerce
101 N. Locust St.
Clarksville, TX 75426

Contact: Kimberly Story (903) 737-0282 or (903) 495-5974

Brittney Rountree(903) 655-6211
Answers questions for the community on how to become foster and adoptive families.

Tonya Fuller(903) 683-3847
Works with Faith Based Organizations, answers questions for the community on how to become foster and adoptive families.
