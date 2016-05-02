Monday's Weather: Scattered showers & storms. Clearing skies by late afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're tracking showers and storms for the first half of the day. Some of the showers & storms are producing some small to large hail and gusty winds. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for central and southern sections of the region until 9am. Large hail is the primary threat. Showers and storms should come to an end from north to south across the area during the afternoon hours. Some clearing is expected late day. Highs will only be in the lower 70s.

Tonight, look for clearing skies and cool temps. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday through Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine! Morning lows will start off cool in the upper 40s to 50s and afternoon highs will be a tad below normal with highs in the 70s and low humidity for the afternoons.

Humidity levels along with a few clouds return by next Sunday, with our next rain chances arriving around Monday of next week.

Have a great Monday!

