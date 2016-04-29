Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers & storms likely this afternoon & evening. Some strong to severe. Highs in the mid 80s

T.G.I.F East Texas! Today is a FIRST ALERT SEVERE WEATHER DAY. Your Friday will start with a period of scattered showers and storms moving northeast. After the morning round of rain and storms, most of East Texas will get a break from the rainfall during the midday hours, before more showers & storms some strong to severe will develop to our west near a dry line. This batch of storms is expected to move into East Texas during the Friday late afternoon and evening time frame bringing the threat for strong to severe storms including, damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for a few tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK (level 3 of 5) while the rest of the area is under a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 of 5) for the threat for severe weather on your Friday afternoon and evening in East Texas.

Looks like we will see one final round of showers and storms during our Saturday morning as a cold front works across the area. Again, a few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. After Saturday morning, we will begin to clear out late Saturday evening and Sunday briefly before another round of rain and storms arrive Monday.

Finally, nicer weather looks to return by late next week.

Have a great weekend!

