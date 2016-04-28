Thursday Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very warm. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Look for some fantastic weather ahead on our "pre-Friday!" We're looking at plenty of sunshine today. Very warm conditions. Afternoon highs are expected to warm back into the mid 80s.

This evening, clouds will begin to increase and thicken up. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible overnight across the northern half of the area as a warm front lifts north into the region. Some of these storms overnight could be locally strong, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and the potential for some hail. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s to near 70.

Friday will start with a period of scattered showers and storms moving northeast. After the morning round of rain and storms, most of East Texas will get a break from the rainfall during the midday hours, before more showers & storms some strong to severe will develop to our west near a dry line. This batch of storms are expected to move into East Texas during the Friday evening timeframe bringing the threat for strong to severe storms including, damaging winds, large hail, and the potential for a few tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed ALL of East Texas under the SLIGHT RISK (level 2 of 5) for the threat for severe weather on your Friday afternoon and evening in East Texas.

Looks like we will see one final round of showers and storms during our Saturday as a cold front works across the area. Again, a few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. After Saturday, we will begin to clear out Sunday briefly before another round of rain and storms arrive Monday.

Finally, nicer weather looks to return by late next week.

