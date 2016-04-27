Wednesday's Weather: Morning showers & storms. Clearing this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas!

Storms will be moving out of the area early Wednesday morning, followed by some afternoon clearing. Highs will still warm into the 80s behind the front. Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine, before clouds begin to increase by Thursday afternoon. Highs should still warm into the low to mid 80s.

Clouds will begin to thicken Thursday night, and the chance for scattered showers and storms will return by early Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms (some possibly strong to severe) will move into East Texas during the day. Highs will warm near 80.

A front will stall across the area bringing another period of storms and potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday and early Sunday, before finally clearing out by next Monday (briefly) with temps cooling back down into the low 70s for highs. Another big rain maker looks to be in the cards by next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

