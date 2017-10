Sports WebXtra: ASC and Region 14 softball tournament information

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out where and when you can catch some great collegiate softball action, as our East Texas teams fight for a chance to play on the national stage.

American Southwest Conference Schedule (All games will be played at UT Tyler)

Thursday, April 28

GAME 1: No. 3 UT Dallas vs. No.6 Louisiana College 10:00 a.m.

GAME 2: No. 4 LeTourneau vs. No. 5 Mary Hardin-Baylor 1:00 p.m.

GAME 3: No. 2 East Texas Baptist vs. Winner GAME 1, 4:00 p.m.

GAME 4: No. 1 UT Tyler vs. Winner GAME 2, 7:00 p.m.



Friday, April 29

GAME 5: Loser GAME 2 vs. Loser GAME 3, 10:00 p.m.

GAME 6: Loser GAME 1 vs. Loser GAME 4, 1:00 p.m.

GAME 7: Winner GAME 3 vs. Winner GAME 4, 4:00 p.m.

GAME 8: Winner GAME 5 vs. Winner GAME 6, 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, April 30

GAME 9: Loser GAME 7 vs. Winner Gm 8, 2:00 p.m.

GAME 10: Winner GAME 7 vs. Winner Gm 9, 5:00 p.m.



Sunday, May 1

GAME 11: If Needed, GAME 10 teams, 1:00 p.m.

Region 14 Tournament Schedule

Thursday, April 28, 2016 First Round Games

Game 1 - 10:00 A.M. – #3 Navarro vs #2 Blinn

Game 2 - 12:30 P.M. – #2 Angelina vs #3 Lamar State-Port Arthur

Game 3 - 3:00 P.M. – #1 Tyler vs. #4 San Jacinto

Game 4 - 5:30 P.M. – #4 Paris vs. #1 Galveston

Friday, April 29, 2016 Second Round Games

Game 5 - 10:00 A.M. - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 1

Game 6 - 12:30 P.M. - Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 7 - 3:00 P.M. - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3

Game 8 - 5:30 P.M. - Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, April 30, 2016 Third Round Games

Game 9 - 12:30 P.M. - Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 10 - 10:00 A.M. - Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6

Game 11 - 3:00 P.M. - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

Game 12 - 5:30 P.M. - Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Sunday, May 1, 2016 Fourth Round Games

Game 13 - 10:00 A.M. - Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Game 14 - 12:30 P.M. - Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13

Game 15 - 3:00 P.M. - Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14 if first Loss

