Tuesday's Weather: Cloudy to start. Afternoon spots of sunshine. Very warm & breezy! Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday is looking more like an early summer-like outlook. Look for a cloudy and muggy start to give way to afternoon spots of sunshine. Daytime highs will climb thanks to the sunshine and strong southerly winds. Look for highs to climb into the mid to upper 80s!

Tonight, a dry line and strong cold front will begin to work it's way into East Texas from the west. Storms will fire up to our west near the DFW Metroplex and move towards East Texas tonight. The main time frame for storms at this time seem to be between 11pm and 7am, give or take an hour or two. Severe weather looks likely just to our west, and as those storms move east, a few of them could remain strong to severe during the overnight hours here. The main threats would be damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two. Remain weather alert tonight, and make sure you have a plan in place in the event severe weather pays you and your neighborhood a visit.

Storms should be moving out of the area early Wednesday morning, followed by some afternoon clearing. Highs will still warm into the 80s behind the front. Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine, before clouds begin to increase by Thursday afternoon. Highs should still warm into the low to mid 80s.

Clouds will begin to thicken Thursday night, and the chance for scattered showers and storms will return by early Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms (some possibly strong to severe) will move into East Texas during the day. Highs will warm near 80.

A front will stall across the area bringing another period of storms and potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday and early Sunday, before finally clearing out by next Monday (briefly) with temps cooling back down into the low 70s for highs. Another big rain maker looks to be in the cards by next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

