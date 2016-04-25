Monday's Weather: Cloudy to start, then mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Warm & breezy. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at morning clouds, then giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warm & breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Tonight, look for scattered clouds and breezy conditions. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies. Another warm & breezy day. A few afternoon isolated showers & storms will be possible. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.

Strong to severe storms look to organize out to our west. These storms will move into East Texas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Look for the potential for severe weather with these storms including all risks of damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes. Stay tuned for more information, including the exact timing and details of the next severe weather threat here in East Texas.

Morning showers & storms will move through East Texas on Wednesday, followed by some afternoon clearing across the region. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.

Thursday looks dry as we will be in between systems, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

The next strong disturbance will round the bend and arrive Friday afternoon, giving us an increase of showers & storms followed by widespread showers and storms Friday night into Saturday. Some of these storms could also be severe, along with heavy rainfall. Things should finally clear out and calm down by Sunday.

Have a great week!

