Patriots Advance in ASC Tournament

TYLER - UT Tyler Athletics Release

The UT Tyler Patriots will play for their eighth American Southwest Conference Championship in program history and third straight on Saturday after rolling to a 5-0 semifinal win over Texas-Dallas on Friday at the Summers Tennis Center.

The No. 33-ranked Patriots (20-3) will play East Texas Baptist (14-4) at 11 a.m. after the Tigers earned a 5-1 win over Hardin-Simmons in Friday’s first match.

UT Tyler advanced after jumping out to a 3-0 lead with sweeps in doubles, including Lauren Kuhn and Kaitlyn Huskey improving to 20-1 on the season with an 8-0 third doubles win and first singles partners Mary Alice Blacketer and Tori Musngi took an 8-3 win. The Patriots were up big after Alexandra McKissick and Nicole Musngi secured an 8-5 second doubles win.

With the 3-0 lead and needing to win only two singles matches, Nicole Musngi would earn the fourth victory needed with a quick 6-0, 6-3 fifth singles win followed by her sister, Tori, shutting the door and advancing the Patriots with a 6-3, 6-4 second singles win. Nicole improved to 13-4 in singles play and 18-3 in doubles this season, while she is now 73-27 in doubles and 66-19 in singles throughout her career. Tori won her 44th singles match and is now 17-6 with Blacketer at first doubles.

UT Tyler, ranked No. 7 in the region, earned a 5-4 win over ETBU in the first meeting between the two teams in Marshall. The Tigers are ranked No. 10 in the region and is the second seed out of the ASC East Division. UT Tyler has swept its first two opponents of the ASC tournament after also taking a 5-0 quarterfinal win over Sul Ross on Thursday.