Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm. Highs near 80

T.G.I.F, East Texas! The sunshine and dry weather sticks around all day Friday, with highs warming near 80. Saturday looks great with mostly sunny skies and temps warming into the low 80s. A few clouds return by Sunday afternoon, but right now, most data indicates we should escape Sunday, mainly rain free which is some good news. A mostly unsettled week is expected next week with several opportunities for scattered showers and storms. We will have to fine tune the timing as we get closer to next week. Right now, more isolated rain chances appear to start the week but increase to more widespread chances by late week into next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

