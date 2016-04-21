Thursday Weather: Morning showers & storms possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs warm into the mid 70s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're tracking showers & storms as the move into East Texas through the morning hours. This cluster of storms are producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and the potential for some small hail. This activity will continue to work thru the region during the morning hours. The disturbance will exit the region by the afternoon as a weak front moves thru, bringing in drier air and sunshine. The sunshine and dry weather sticks around all day Friday, with highs warming near 80. Saturday looks great with mostly sunny skies and temps warming into the low 80s. Clouds return by Sunday afternoon, along with the chance for late day showers and storms. A mostly unsettled week is expected next week with several oppportunites for scattered showers and storms. We will have to fine tune the timing as we get closer to next week.

Have a great Thursday!

