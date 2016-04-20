Wednesday Weather: A.M. Showers & storms likely. Ending from north to south after noon. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! Showers and storms will be fairly likely across the region as we move through our morning hours. Some of these storms will contain locally heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds, and the potential for some large hail. A Flash Flood Watch has been re-issued for central and eastern sections of the region thru Thursday afternoon. 1-3 additional inches of rainfall possible. Rain and storms should come to an end from north to south as we move towards midday. Look for afternoon breaks across the north and central sections. Highs should climb into the mid 70s.

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies. We will see one more round of potential scattered thunderstorms moving through the area during the midday hours as a cold front finally begins to clear the area. Look for afternoon highs to climb back into the mid 70s.

We clear things out with plenty of sunshine for our Friday & Saturday. Look for mostly sunny skies, with highs warming close to 80.

A new disturbance will arrive by Sunday afternoon giving us a decent shot at scattered showers and storms once again. Look for unsettled conditions to stick around into the first part of the new week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.