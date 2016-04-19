Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at mostly cloudy skies across the area. A upper level disturbance to our north will keep a chance for scattered showers in the forecast today. Some of the downpours could be locally heavy but widespread flooding rainfall is not expected today. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. Wednesday will feature the potential for a broken line of scattered storms during the morning hours, with a chance for a few more scattered showers & storms during the afternoon. A few of these storms could be locally strong, with a marginal risk for large hail and damaging winds. A slightly better chance for storms, some strong to severe may arrive late Wednesday night into early Thursday with the passage of a cold front. The cold front will bring an end to rain chances this week, along with mild temps. Highs will remain in the 70s to near 80 through the weekend. The sunshine will return Friday thru Sunday. A few more clouds arrive by late Sunday night, and another frontal system could bring us a better chance for scattered showers & storms by next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

