Monday's Weather: Periods of showers & storms. Flash Flood Watch in effect thru Tuesday morning. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're underway with a heavy rainfall event that could lead to some potential flash flooding across the area. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region through Tuesday morning. 1"-3" inches of rainfall have already occured across portions of the area, with an additional 2"-4" inches likely through Thursday morning. Periods of showers and storms, especially the first half of your Monday, with some breaks later this afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 70s. Another round of showers and storms will arrive later tonight. Overnight lows drop into the 60s. More waves of showers and storms are possible for your Tuesday, with highs warming into the lower to middle 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible again on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening with a cold front that will approach the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Rain chances finally begin to dry up by the time we move towards Thursday afternoon behind the front Highs will remain in the upper 70s. The weekend is looking dry with mainly sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Stay weather aware, especially if you live in a flood prone area this week.

Have a great week!

