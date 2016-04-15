Friday's Weather: Morning fog/mist. Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

T.G.I.F East Texas! Your Friday will feature morning fog & mist followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Look for mild temps and highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend will feature increasing clouds with showers & storms returning by Sunday afternoon.

We could see the potential for heavy rain returning with this system Sunday through Tuesday. Also, we will watch for the potential for any strong storms that may mix with the heavy rainfall.

low end scattered showers and storms continue through late week.

Have a great weekend!

