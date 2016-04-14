Wreck at intersection of Broadway and Houston blocking traffic - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wreck at intersection of Broadway and Houston blocking traffic

(Source: KLTV) (Source: KLTV)
(Source: KLTV) (Source: KLTV)
(Source: KLTV) (Source: KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A two-vehicle collision is blocking traffic in both north and southbound lanes of Broadway and Houston street. Police are directing traffic to turn onto Houston street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.  

Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for further updates. 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly