Kidnapping suspect indicted in Henderson Co.; 39 others charged

An aggravated kidnapping suspect is among a group of people indicted in Henderson County.

Rodolfo Leon Sanchez, 29, of Chandler, was indicted April 6 on a charge of aggravated kidnapping. The case was investigated by Athens Police Department. KLTV has reached out to the department for more information on the case.

In March, Sanchez was indicted on a separate charge of attempted capital murder.

He is suspected of shooting at a Chandler Police Department officer in December 2015. According to Chandler police, the incident started after Sanchez had an argument with his sister about bringing a dog in the house. When a sergeant arrived, Sanchez was hiding behind a Christmas tree. He fired and the shot hit the floor. The sergeant then returned fire and attempted to return to their vehicle. Sanchez followed the sergeant while firing three rounds, striking the vehicle each time.

Attempted murder-suicide

The grand jury also returned an indictment for a man suspected in a murder-suicide attempt at a Kaufman Walmart.

Donald Ray Coleman, 54, was indicted April 6 for aggravated assault and unlawful restraint stemming from a January incident.

Coleman is also facing a murder charge in a fatal shooting that occurred on March 22 at a Kaufman Walmart store.

According to the Associated Press, Coleman, fired multiple shots at Walmart employee John Morgan, 59, in the Walmart garden center. Coleman then shot himself in the head, attempting suicide. Captain Ed Black, with Kaufman Police Department, said Coleman has been charged with murder. Black said he remains in the hospital and his condition is listed as serious.

Other indictments

A Henderson County grand jury returned 39 other indictments during the April 6 meeting. Twelve of those cases were sealed. Those indicted include:

Tabbatha Ann Zertuche, 22, indicted for Aggravated Assault

Joshua Allen Seay, 33, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention

Blake Wesley Witkop, 26, indicted for Aggravated Assault and Abandoning or Endangering a Child

Isom Jefferson Richardson, 31, indicted for Theft of Firearm

Byron Lewis Smith, 26, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention

Larry Lynn Posey, 24, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention, Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention, Evading Arrest or Detention, Burglary, Theft, Possession of Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief, and Burglary

Daniel Lee Williams, 36, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

Tincy Joy Crocker, 43, indicted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Juan David Mota, 20, indicted for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Christine Amanda Fritz, 31, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

Tommy Dean Carver, 47, indicted for Theft of Livestock and Theft of Livestock

Robert Harvey Benner, 30, indicted for Assault

Sean Cole Freudenrich, 31, indicted for Assault

Marlin Dawson, 60, indicted for Burglary

Harold Dwayne Scott, 46, indicted for Assault

Jerry Lee Syfrett, JR, 25, indicted for Indecency with a Child

Trevor Wade Partain, 22, indicted for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault

Cody Lynn Hamilton, 37, indicted for Aggravated Assault

Oliver Welton Gray, 63, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance

Russell Lee Dobbins, 23, indicted for Burglary and Possession of Controlled Substance

Felicia Michele Morales, 36, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1

Michael Eugen Ducote, 24, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1

Jackie Wayne Malcolm, 49, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1

Daniel Isaac McKinney, 51, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

Jonathan Roy Everett, 29, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1

Benedict Robert Gordon, 41, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

