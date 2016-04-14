Thursday's Weather: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! A pesky slow-moving upper level low will drift east along the red river, giving us a chance for a few scattered showers across East Texas. The best rain chances will be for the first half of the day, then clearing from south to north by the afternoon. Highs warm into the lower 70s.

Your Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Look for mild temps and highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend will feature increasing clouds with showers & storms returning by Sunday.

We could see the potential for heavy rain returning with this system. Also, we will watch for the potential for any strong storms that may mix with the heavy rainfall.

Have a great Thursday!

